Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 735 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

