Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.19% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 21,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.05. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $338.18 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

