Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 41 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.02. 9,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,233. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $348.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

