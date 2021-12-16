Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

