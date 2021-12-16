Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 731 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.00. 7,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

