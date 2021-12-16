Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.13. 87,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,081. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

