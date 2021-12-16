Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

