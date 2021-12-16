Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,389. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

