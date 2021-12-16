Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 908 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 433,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79,209 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

