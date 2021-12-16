Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,409,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 801,120 shares of company stock valued at $28,335,193. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

