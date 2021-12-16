Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE EVRI opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.79. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,500. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.