Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 40,837 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 79.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,837 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.04. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $81.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

