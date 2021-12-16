KeyCorp Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $224.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $209.00 to $224.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of EXR opened at $214.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $215.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

