Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.