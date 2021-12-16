Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $74,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 84,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $537.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.40.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
