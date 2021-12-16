Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $74,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 84,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $537.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 331.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 109.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.