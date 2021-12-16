Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 387,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRBP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 96.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRBP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.26. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

