Kleros Reaches Market Cap of $51.93 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $51.93 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

