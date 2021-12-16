Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

KNX stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

