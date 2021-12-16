Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $1,100,500.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
KN stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.88.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
