Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $1,100,500.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KN stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

