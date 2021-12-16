Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KOMOF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 193,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,118. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

