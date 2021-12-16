Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the November 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

Several brokerages have commented on ADRNY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

