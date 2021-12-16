Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,845 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $165,219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of VMW opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

