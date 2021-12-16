Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $305.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

