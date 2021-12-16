Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

