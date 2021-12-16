Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,140 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,417 shares of company stock worth $9,028,322. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

