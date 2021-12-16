Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.