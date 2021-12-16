L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$657,775.62 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 241,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,775.62 ($469,839.73).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 994,484 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,658,255.73 ($1,898,754.09).
- On Thursday, September 30th, Raphael Lamm acquired 699,125 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,874,354.13 ($1,338,824.38).
- On Friday, September 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 497,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,286,883.00 ($919,202.14).
