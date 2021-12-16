L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$657,775.62 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 241,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,775.62 ($469,839.73).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 994,484 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,658,255.73 ($1,898,754.09).

On Thursday, September 30th, Raphael Lamm acquired 699,125 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,874,354.13 ($1,338,824.38).

On Friday, September 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 497,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,286,883.00 ($919,202.14).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

