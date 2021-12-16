Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

