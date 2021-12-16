Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Sells 42,989 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($425,515.54).
LON:LAND opened at GBX 745 ($9.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -19.50. Land Securities Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 600.09 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 766.20 ($10.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 708.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.89%.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.
