Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Sells 42,989 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($425,515.54).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 745 ($9.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -19.50. Land Securities Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 600.09 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 766.20 ($10.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 708.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.19).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

