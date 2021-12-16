Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,862. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

