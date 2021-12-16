Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raised to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Veritas Investment Research raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB opened at C$39.65 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.