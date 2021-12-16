Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.83. Lawson Products shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 30,650 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lawson Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

