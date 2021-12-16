Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Legrand stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 41,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79. Legrand has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

