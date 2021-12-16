Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

