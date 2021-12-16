Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair Acquires 8,800 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 275,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,927. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

