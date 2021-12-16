Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.94 Million

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $216.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $229.15 million. Life Storage reported sales of $166.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $780.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.83 million to $796.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $935.48 million, with estimates ranging from $855.90 million to $987.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI opened at $145.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $145.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.