Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $341.36 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $341.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.29. The company has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

