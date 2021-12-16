Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. 44,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

