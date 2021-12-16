LINKA Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $5.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

