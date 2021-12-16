Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Hits $7.75 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $7.75 million and $2,815.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00207772 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

