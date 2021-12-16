Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up 1.0% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

NYSE LAD opened at $284.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.76 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.