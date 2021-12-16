Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

SNPS stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $64,378,947. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

