Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.40. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

