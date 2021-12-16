Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Up 108.7% in November

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBAS remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 230,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Location Based Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Location Based Technologies Company Profile
