Loopring Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Billion (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $359.40 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00208185 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,333,700 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.