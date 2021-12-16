Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,256.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $3,256.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lotto has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00314177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

