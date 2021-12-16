Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the November 15th total of 1,396,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 116,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,385. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
