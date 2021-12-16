Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the November 15th total of 1,396,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 116,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,385. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

