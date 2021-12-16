Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period To End on December 21st (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge’s (NASDAQ:LVLU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Lulus Fashion Lounge had issued 5,750,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $92,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

