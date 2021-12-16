Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.48. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 4,025 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,410,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

