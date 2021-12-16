Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.76.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lyft by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lyft by 28,996.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

